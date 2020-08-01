Tommy Gene Williams, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jo Nell Williams; sons, Keith Williams and wife Patti and Gene Williams and wife Dee all of Harris Chapel; grandchildren, Clint Williams, Katie Jo Williams and fiance Mitch Davis, Debbie Ann Williams Cannon, and Valerie Jean Williams Rios and husband Victor; great-grandchildren, Ryan Lane Cannon, Adam Riley Brown, Jordan Rios; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley Lou Williams and Olivia Griffin; niece, Carol Sue Berry; and nephew, Steve Berry, both of Oklahoma City.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Harris Chapel Cemetery with Danny Walls officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Clint Williams, Mitch Davis, Ryan Cannon, Adam Brown, Jordan Rios, and Will Cannon. Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4439 F.M. 959, Beckville, TX 75631 or Harris Chapel Cemetery Assn., P.O. Box 702, Tatum, TX 75691.
