Tommy Gene Williams, Sr.
CARTHAGE, TX — Tommy Gene Williams, Sr., 92, of the Harris Chapel Community in Panola County, TX, passed away on Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at his home in Harris Chapel. He was born on Nov. 10, 1927, in Panola County to the late Tom Banks and Lucy Clint Cosby Williams. He graduated from Beckville High School with the class of 1945. Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He married Jo Nell Chapman on Sept. 9, 1950. Mr. Williams worked at Schlitz/Stroh’s Brewery in Longview until his retirement. Daddy Tommy had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the deer camp with family and friends. Tommy was known to his family and community for his beautiful artwork. He was an oil painter, jewelry maker, wood carver, and furniture maker. Mr. Williams served on the Beckville ISD School board for many years. He was a faithful member and deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Harris Chapel. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by parents and sister, June Berry and her husband Jerry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jo Nell Williams; sons, Keith Williams and wife Patti and Gene Williams and wife Dee all of Harris Chapel; grandchildren, Clint Williams, Katie Jo Williams and fiance Mitch Davis, Debbie Ann Williams Cannon, and Valerie Jean Williams Rios and husband Victor; great-grandchildren, Ryan Lane Cannon, Adam Riley Brown, Jordan Rios; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley Lou Williams and Olivia Griffin; niece, Carol Sue Berry; and nephew, Steve Berry, both of Oklahoma City.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Harris Chapel Cemetery with Danny Walls officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Clint Williams, Mitch Davis, Ryan Cannon, Adam Brown, Jordan Rios, and Will Cannon. Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4439 F.M. 959, Beckville, TX 75631 or Harris Chapel Cemetery Assn., P.O. Box 702, Tatum, TX 75691.
