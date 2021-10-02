Tommy Hayes
OVERTON — Tommy Hayes
Tommy Hayes, 60, of Overton, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Longview. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, interment will follow in the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Tommy was born on March 3, 1961, in Longview, to Virgil and Gladys Hayes. Tommy never met a stranger and he enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends. He enjoyed going fishing and being around animals. Tommy raised birds and was known as the “Birdman”. He believed in living life to the fullest and to always love those closest to him in his own way.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Penny Hayes of Overton; children, Mackenzie Hayes of Overton: Tonya Hayes and her wife Amber of Overton, Allen Hayes and his wife Tana of Benton, La., Shelby Hayes, T.J. Hayes, Laina Hayes all of Overton; grandchildren, Owen, Dillion, Caitlyn, Kendall, Allison Hayes; Tyson Lewis, Angelina Vargas and Emilie Boyd; great-granddaughter, Brylee Boyd; siblings, Lisa Gilbreath and her husband Phillip of Joshua, Larry Hayes of Kilgore, Sheila Warren of Lakeport. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Tommy was reunited with his parents, Virgil and Gladys, brother, Harlan Hayes and sister, Shirley Odom.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Longview shooting
- Longview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
- Longview police officer treated, released after on-duty crash
- Former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor set to plead guilty in theft case
- Police: Longview man arrested after he admitted to shaking 7-week-old baby
- Documents: Longview man charged with burglary entered apartment, did not take anything
- Longview man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Fifth lawsuit filed against Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting child patients
- Capital murder trial of former East Texas nurse accused of killing 4 patients to begin Tuesday
- 30 years after first show, East Texas doctors reunite band for Longview concert
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.