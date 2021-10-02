Tommy Hayes
OVERTON — Tommy Hayes
Tommy Hayes, 60, of Overton, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Longview. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, interment will follow in the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Tommy was born on March 3, 1961, in Longview, to Virgil and Gladys Hayes. Tommy never met a stranger and he enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends. He enjoyed going fishing and being around animals. Tommy raised birds and was known as the “Birdman”. He believed in living life to the fullest and to always love those closest to him in his own way.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Penny Hayes of Overton; children, Mackenzie Hayes of Overton: Tonya Hayes and her wife Amber of Overton, Allen Hayes and his wife Tana of Benton, La., Shelby Hayes, T.J. Hayes, Laina Hayes all of Overton; grandchildren, Owen, Dillion, Caitlyn, Kendall, Allison Hayes; Tyson Lewis, Angelina Vargas and Emilie Boyd; great-granddaughter, Brylee Boyd; siblings, Lisa Gilbreath and her husband Phillip of Joshua, Larry Hayes of Kilgore, Sheila Warren of Lakeport. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Tommy was reunited with his parents, Virgil and Gladys, brother, Harlan Hayes and sister, Shirley Odom.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com

