CASPER,WY — Tommy Joe Tuttle, born to Joe and Marie Tuttle on April 12, 1947, passed away on January 11, 2020. He grew up in White Oak and served in the Navy. He is survived by wife Sally, son Shawn, daughter Lindsay, granddaughter Madesyn and new great grandson Aiden. Also sisters Belynda Martin and Donna Coker and brother Dwayne, two nieces and two nephews. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
