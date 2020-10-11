Tommy Lee Landers

Tom was born under a wondering star, in Marshall, Texas on September 11, 1941, to father Boney Lee Landers and Mother Edna Nadine.
He graduated from Hallsville in 1960 and then went into the Air Force from 1960 to 1964. After the Air Force he graduated from the University of Houston and worked for Hartford Insurance Co. from 1968 to 1982, owned and operated Tom Landers Claims from 1983 through 1992, and L-W Resources, Inc. in 2012 to present.
Tom loved to travel and was able to share many amazing adventures with friends and family along the way. He is most remembered for being a Colorful Character and he was a storyteller of extraordinary proportion.
“I have always maintained I was born in exactly the right place, in the perfect set of circumstances, and just in the nick of time. Otherwise, I would not be the man I am today enjoying the fruits of a successful business and love of a devoted family. I wouldn’t change a single thing of my life even if I could.”
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Boney Landers; daughter, Kim Landers and her husband C.T.; and his nephew, Brandon Knight. He will be missed by his wife, Becky Landers; mother, Nadine Jackson; sister, Patricia Anderson; bonus daughter, Traci Taylor and husband Buddy Taylor; granddaughter, Kelsey Landers and husband, Jerriod Brown, Sofie Spellings, Jules Spellings; and great-grandchildren, Madalyn Loftis and William Ashby; and many other family, friends, and business associates.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.