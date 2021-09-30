Tommy Lee Morgan

Tommy was born on August 18, 1949, and died on September 24, at his residence in Longview.
Visitation and Viewing will be Friday, October 1, (Only) from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel at 117
Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
MASK IS REQUIRED
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.