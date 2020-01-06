spotlight
Tommy Reid
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Thomas Allen Reid, 77, of Longview will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Reeder Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
Tommy was born March 18, 1942 in Gadsen, AL and passed away January 3, 2020 in Longview. He graduated from Hughes Springs High School and worked as a pipefitter and welder.
He is survived by his children, Charlotte (Cliff) McCain of Hughes Springs, Tina (Allen) Hill of Hughes Springs, Dee Dee Reid of Aliso Viejo, California, and James Allen (Paige) Reid of Fate, TX; grandchildren, Cody (Tabitha) Carly (Gavin), Tower, Dedrick Hill, Hala Chambers, and Piper Reid; great-grandchildren, Keely Russell, and Brinlee McCain; brother, Jimmy (Janice) Reid of Hughes Springs; and a sister, Teresa (Dee) Mills of New Boston.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Corene Reid; and two sisters, Linda Watkins and Trena Kirby.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
