Tommy Turner

Named “Mr. Daingerfield” of the Daingerfield High School Class of 1973, he continued to be friendly and exceptionally interested in others throughout his life. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1977 with a Bachelor of Journalism degree. After briefly working at the Texas Restaurant Association Magazine, where he proudly wrote the first review of the famous Schlotzsky’s “The Original”, he worked at Lone Star Steel in the Human Resources Department. For the past 35 years, he has worked as a land developer and a licensed real estate broker and investor, officing out of Longview, Texas.
Gregarious and irreverent, Tommy loved having a good time. He was quick to tell a joke and even quicker to laugh at others’. He was fond of all kinds of music and was an extraordinary dancer. An avid traveler, he especially enjoyed his trips with friends and family across the country to go snow skiing or to attend a UT sporting event, as well as abroad to Africa, England, Scotland, and Italy. While he treasured his world travels, he would be the first to tell you he was a “Native Texan” and was proud of it.
Incredibly generous with his time, Tommy was the epitome of an extrovert, gaining energy as he interacted with people. Tommy relished getting to know everyone, seemingly playing the 20 questions game with all new acquaintances. He had a unique ability to make people feel important and for their words to be meaningful. Tommy could not go anywhere without talking to someone, and, by the end of the conversation, he had asked about everybody in the family including the family dog.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Turner, father James Turner, stepmother Sammye Beasley Turner, and brother Kenton Turner. He is survived by his partner, Jill Bayless, of Hallsville, Texas, his children, Clark Turner and wife Krystyl of Forney, Texas, Brooke Turner and partner Chadd Ebarb, of Harleton, Texas, and Rebecca Bayless of Lafayette, Louisiana, and his brother Artie Turner and sister-in-law Robin Turner of Dallas, Texas. “Sweet T” was extremely proud of his four grandsons, Clark Thomas Turner, Coleman Turner, Caleb Turner, and Cannon Wade Ebarb.
Due to current public health concerns, a Life Celebration will be held later this spring or summer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request with gratitude that donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to East Texas CASA.
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com or by signing the register book in person at the funeral home. The funeral home staff will gladly mail Life Celebration keepsakes directly to you. Please call Welch Funeral Home at (903) 663-3737 if you desire to have Life Celebration keepsakes mailed directly to you.
