spotlight
Tommy Willis "Rooster" Frazier
Tommy Willis “Rooster” Frazier
GILMER — Funeral service for Mr. Tommy Willis Frazier, “Rooster”, 74, of Gilmer, TX will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas with Gary Dodson officiating. Mr. Frazier passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence in Gilmer.
Tommy was born on April 9, 1945, to Robert Lee and Sarah Bascom Wingfield. Mr. Frazier married Marita Sutton in Rhonesboro, Texas on June 3, 1966, and was the owner and operator of Tommy Frazier Trucking
Mr. Frazier is survived by his sons, Glen Frazier and wife, Eileen, Robbie Frazier and wife, Ginger; siblings, Bobby Wingfield, Jimmy Wingfield, Janie Wingfield; six grandchildren, Wade Frazier, (Little) Robbie Frazier, Jacob Frazier, Sutton Frazier, Austin Icenogle, and Adlee Frazier; and two great-grandchildren, Harlen “Rip” Frazier, and Braxton Frazier; and special friend, Crystal Moore.
Mr. Frazier is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Sarah Bascom Wingfield; wife, Marita Frazier; and sister, Maggie Wingfield.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.