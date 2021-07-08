Toy Choy
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Toy King Choy, age 88, passed on Saturday, July 3rd. She was born on April 19, 1933, in Canton, China and escape to Hong Kong BCC emigrate to the United States on Dec.23, 1966. Her husband Frank opened Canton Restaurant on Tyler Street in Longview, Texas on September 25, 1967, the first Chinese restaurant in East Texas. In 1974, they broke ground for a new location on 2010 East Marshall Avenue.
She became a proud Citizen of United State of America on March 22, 1993, Toy Choy was a very hard worker who loved her grandkids very much. She worked for years in the kitchen making a lot of the iconic dishes that came from Cantons. People came from all over East Texas to try the unique dishes. Many of these people became friends and even family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, and cooking. After retiring, Mrs. Choy spent time watching Chinese soap operas, cooking for family, and speaking with her sisters. She especially loved petting the family dogs, Chewbacca and Dexter, and giving them snacks.
Mrs. Choy is survived by her sons, David Choy and wife Patricia, Howard Choy; grandchildren Angela Choy, Edward Choy and wife Hayley, Lana Choy, and Chewbacca (fur grandchild); great grandsons, Clark Choy, Henry Choy, and Dexter (fur great grandchild), as well as four sisters, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home Chapel, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Texas 75605 on Friday, July 9, 2021 at noon.
