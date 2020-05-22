Tracy Lee Dollison
LONGVIEW — Tracy Lee Dollison was born October 14, 1962, to Brad and June Dollison in Dallas TX. He was the oldest of 3 children. Tracy arrived in Longview, Texas, at the age of 11 years old and made it his home. Tracy was outgoing, hard-working and fun loving. He was a wonderful person, loved by many.
Tracy was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April of 2009. He fought a long, hard battle that ended May 20, 2020.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Julie Dollison; his children; Tracy “TJ” Dollison Jr and wife Cheyenne Dollison, Tabetha Sandlin and Brandon Dollison; his grandchildren, Haleigh, Lilly, Tanner, Bradlee and Harper Dollison; Gage, Slade and Remi Sandlin; and Luna Dollison; his mother June Dollison; his siblings Frank Dollison and Sally Turner; numerous nieces and nephews.
His passing has left a huge hole in the hearts and lives of so many. He was well-loved and will never be forgotten.
Services to honor his memory will be held as follows: Visitation Friday, May 22, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home. Graveside services Saturday, May 23rd, 2:00 PM at Rosewood Park Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow graveside services at the Hodges’, 6120 State Highway 154 E, Gilmer, TX.
Visitation will require a mask to enter. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
