Trannie Bell Davis Williams Mullenix

Trannie was born in Marshall and remained in Texas most of her life. She had grace, passion, loyalty and a feisty attitude that comes with being a southern belle. She loved life, her family, friends and most of all her Lord. She was always first to reach out to help others and never met a stranger. Trannie was married twice. The first to David Williams Sr. for 26 years. They were blessed with two children, Sharon Williams Hill and David Jr. Donald Mullenix was Trannie’s second husband and her knight in shining armor. They were married 26 years. He preceded Trannie in death by 12 years. Trannie was preceded in death by her father, Julian Ray Davis; mother, Georgia Mae McPherson; brothers, Archie and Alvin Davis; and sister, Cherry Davis Barnes. Trannie is survived by her beloved daughter, Sharon Williams Hill and husband, Bobby; loving son, David Williams Jr. and wife, Darcy; niece, Melody Gaye Barnes; grandchildren, Jarrett Hill and wife, Meredith, Gentry Hill and wife, Sarah, Michael Williams and Rachael Williams; and great grandchild, Taylor Hill. Trannie’s family would like to express our gratitude and recognition to Winkler Place and HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas for their loving care for the past 8 years. They were an extension of our family and have provided care and love beyond our expectations. Services will be private with family only at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas. As an alternative to flowers we are asking that you please donate to one of the following charitable organizations in Trannie’s name:
National Multiple Sclerosis Society - www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
East Texas Food Bank - www.easttexasfoodbank.org/donatenow
American Diabetes Association - www.diabetes.org
Christian Women’s Job Corps - www.cwjclindale.org
Hope Haven of East Texas - https://app.securegive.com/hhofet
YWAM-Tyler (Youth With A Mission) - https://secure.ywam.org/Donate
Your favorite charity
