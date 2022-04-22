Travis William Luck
MT. PLEASANT — Travis William Luck, 55, of Longview, Texas, slipped out of this world and through heavens gates on April 20, 2022.
Travis was born February 8, 1967, in Dallas, Texas, and was the bouncing baby boy to Bill and Deanie Luck.
Travis lived his life in Mt. Pleasant Texas, where he was the big brother to Stuart Luck (Kristi) and Russell Luck (Michelle).
Travis was an Air force veteran where he learned telecom. Travis loved baseball, music, fishing, hunting and all things NASCAR.
Left to cherish Travis memory are his wife, Merrilee; sons Cody Luck and Derek Luck; stepdaughters Whitney Bedunah (Kyle), Cara Gibson (Jon) and Amy Kelley; nieces Reagan and Mollie; nephews Tanner, Tyler, Colby and Will and hunting partner/bonus son Gage Watson.
Travis was lovingly known as Tpaw and Teep Teep to his grandchildren Aiden, Addy, Ally, Nathan and Isaac.
We would like to extend a special thanks to nurses Bobbie and Nalita from Traditions Home Health; nurse Wilda from Compass/Primecare Hospice and an eternal thanks to Glenda Stegall and Dr. Rangu.
We are grateful to I Am ALS and no more excuses! ALS, watch dog group who gave invaluable information on ALS and who continue the fight for a cure for ALS.
Visitation for Travis will be at Bates-Cooper Sloan Funeral Home on April 21,2022, at 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Bridges Chapel Cemetery on April 22,2022 at 11:00 AM.
Family requests that all who attend wear a shade of blue, as that was Travis favorite color and we’d like to honor him with something that he loved!
