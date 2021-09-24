Trena Ann Waller
EAST MOUNTAIN — Trena Ann Waller of East Mountain, daughter of the late Floyd & Violet Summerville of Gladewater passed away on Monday, Sept 20, 2021 after contracting Covid-19.
Trena was born May 16, 1959 in Gladewater where she lived most of her life. Trena was a homemaker with a passion for animals and loved nothing more than tending to her various pets over the years and has owned everything from pot belly pigs to guinea hens. She was also very active in Breast Cancer awareness, taking every opportunity to inform everyone in her circle of influence about the need for testing which she was extremely passionate about.
Trena was preceded in death by her two children, Richard Johnette Blaylock and Daniel Lee Blalock as well as her sister, Jeanne Marie Edwards.
Trena is survived by her three sisters; Angela Corp of Longview, Sherry Thurman of Longview & Mary Summerville of Gladewater as well as her grandchildren; Matthew Smith, Lindsey Blalock, Sabrina McCourt, Scott Blalock, Brandon Blalock, Cheyenne Blalock, Tabitha Blalock, Daniel Pope, Zach Pope, Roy Blalock, JT Blalock, Dustin Blalock, Richard Blalock, Harley Blalock, Briyanna Blalock, Wesley Blalock, Tristan Campbell, Gracie Bradley, Austin Presley & Summer Besecke.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the First Christian Church of Gladewater on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm with a visitation on Friday between 5:00 pm & 7:00 at Crowley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Out of respect for everyone attending the family requests that people attending wear masks during the indoor services.
