Trevor Dylon “Trev” Anderson

Trevor was born July 10, 2001 in Kilgore, Texas. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and just being in the outdoors. Trevor loved to cook and he was full of life and could light up a room with his smile and humor. He was a loving and caring son, a protector for his brother Tristan, best brother to his sister Destiny and a beloved grandson who will be missed by all that knew him.
Trevor was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Stephens, great grandfather, Leonard Payne; great grandparents, Lee and Eva Marlowe; uncle, Monty Stephens and cousin, Cru Anthony Marlowe.
He is survived by his parents, Erin Anderson and Kirk Cedotal of White Oak; sister, Destiny Nicole of White Oak; brothers, Tristan Scott of White Oak, and Jerrad, Matt, Haden and Jayden; grandparents, Jennifer Stephens of Gilmer, Jim Marlowe of Longview and Joe and Kelli Green of Gilmer; great grandmother, Gearldine Payne of South Shore, Kentucky; aunts, Leslie Marlowe of Tyler, Nicole Green of Gilmer and Brandi Campbell of Longview; uncles, Keith Marlowe of Gilmer, Heath Marlowe of Longview and Michael Marlowe and wife Denise of Hallsville and numerous other loving family members.
