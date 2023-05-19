Tricia K. “Cricket” Waller Kappen
OVERTON — Tricia K. “Cricket” Waller Kappen, was called home to our Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Born April 14, 1962, to Alvin “Buddy” and “Patricia” Waller, Cricket to all who knew her, was such a loving, unique and caring woman who touched the lives of all who knew her, as well as several animals that she saved, rescued, loved, nursed and in a few cases, raised.
Cricket took care of and nursed many lives as a caregiver over the years and raised two loving daughters, as well as helping family and friends with anything that she was able to do. She would give you everything in her pocket and go without to make sure you would not have to go without.
Cricket loved spending time with family and friends, and she loved going to the beach anytime that she was able. She would spend hours at the beach looking for shells and may have gotten lost a time or two. She also collected rocks, if she traveled with you at any time, I am sure you had to pull over so that she could pick up unique rocks wherever she could find them.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Fred W. Kappen; daughters, April D. Alford and Shanna’Leigh Kappen Hansen; granddaughters, Paige Hooten and Sarah Alford; one great-grandson, Weston Hooten; very special aunt, Shari O’Brien; brother, Robert Waller; two sisters, Cherry Waller and Teresa Ann Fahnestock; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and many cherished friends.
Cricket’s Celebration of Life Memorial will be help on Saturday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, 501 Brandon St. E, Overton, TX 75684. The family is honoring Crickets wishes and wearing tie dye and bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, in honor to her name, donate to:
First Assembly of God, 501 Brandon St E., Overton, TX 75684 or Crosby Community Home, 102 Crosby Dr., Henderon, TX 75652.
