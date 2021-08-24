Troy Dewayne Harley
HALLSVILLE — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Troy Dewayne Harley, age 56, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, at Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a service starting at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, at Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County, 1361 FM450 S, Hallsville, Tx 75650.
Troy was born on September 1, 1964, in Austin, Texas to Sharon and Tommy Harley. He passed away on August 22, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Troy worked as a Maintenance Foreman for Exxon Mobile and XTO Energy for many years. He was a member of Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County where he served as an Elder. Troy also served at G.R.A.C.E. Emmaus Church. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and shared his faith with everyone. He was a great leader in his work and anything he was a part of.
In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and riding the side by side with the people he loved. Family and friends will cherish the memories of Troy at gathering grilling and smoking brisket and ribs. His love for his them could be tasted in every bite. Troy was known for being a handyman and able to fix or build just about anything. He and his brother, Randy, once took several loads of old cedar and trimmed his home with it.
Troy is survived by his wife, Donna Harley; sister-in-Law, Cindy; Aunt Jan Kelly; Uncle Dick and cousin, Denise; Uncle Richard Hall and Jackie Deen; sons, Andy Harley, Jared Raney and his wife, Raven; and Chad Fenton; grandchildren, Kayne;, Khloe; and Lily; mother, Sharon Harley; father, Tommy Harley; brothers, John Marcus (Marc) Harley and Randall Harley; sister, Roxanna McFarland; sister-in-Law, Cindy Barber; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County, 1361 FM450, Hallsville, Tx 75650.
