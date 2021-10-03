Troy Van Benson
NEW LONDON — Troy Van Benson, 49, passed away September 22nd after an extended battle with Covid 19. Troy was born May 31,1972 in Springhill, La. to proud parents Rupert Dee and Bonnie Jean Benson. Troy was proud of his Louisiana birthplace and rooted for the University of Louisiana Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Troy grew up in Louisiana, Texas, and Maine, graduating from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine in 1990. Troy was a paratrooper, a proud veteran of the heroic 82nd Airborne. After his Army service, Troy attended Central Maine Technical College, earning an Associate degree of Architecture in Civil Engineering. He worked as a draftsman for Cives Steel, participating in major projects such as the Big Dig. In 2009, Troy moved back south to be closer to his parents and extended family. He readily found work as a draftsman in the oil and gas industry. His skill and work ethic made him sought after both as a full time employee and all the extra side work he could stand. Troy had long term plans to become an entrepreneur full time.
Troy didn’t do things halfway. He chauffeured his 4 children to countless hockey games and practices as well as to other sports and endeavors they were involved in. He was their biggest fan. He became a Mason and rose to be Past master of the Bethlehem lodge. He also managed to donate his time as a volunteer firefighter for the Chelsea Fire Dept. Down south, he joined the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was a very loyal and active member, serving as Color Sergeant for his camp. He always arrived early to help set up the room for the meetings and was often the last to leave. He had also been attending Mason meetings in Arp, Tx. Troy loved history, architecture, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and cooking his catch. He was an avid collector of coins as well as shot glasses from places he visited.
Troy is survived by his wife Cheradee Benson, children Garret and wife, Taylor, Brandon, and Gabrielle Benson, step sons Kullen and Kaden Brown; and granddaughters Bailey and Emma. He is also survived by his mother Bonnie Benson and step-dad Ben Adkison; his loving siblings: Sherry Smith, Vickie Bennett, Ken Williamson, Tammy Frame, Tina Hall, Toreena Spurlin, Ted Benson, Tara Traylor, and Trent Benson, and as well as their families. In addition, Troy has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his youngest son Dakota, his father Dee, and his step mother, Marie.
Graveside service will be held October 10th @ 12pm at Benson Cemetery (behind Blocker Chapel Cemetery) Sarepta, LA.
Memorial service to honor Troy’s life will be held at The Event Center, Longview on October 9th at 12pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers condolences can be shared @ In memory of Troy Benson | Facebook. For those that wish to, donations can be made to the Shriner’s hospitals for Children, the Wounded Warrior Project, or your choice of charity in his honor.
