Troy White
LONGVIEW — Herman Troy White passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2022. Though he is away from the body, he is at home with the Lord. Troy was born in Paris, TX on August 9, 1943. He married Barbara Jean Barton on August 20, 1965. Troy White was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend and an inspiring teacher. He was known by his kindness, generosity, and willingness to serve others. His joyful spirit and playful personality was infectious. Troy freely gave bear hugs, long stories, and corny jokes. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him. Not only did his friends and family love him dearly, but the thousands of students whom he taught at Pine Tree ISD over almost 40 years also loved him. After teaching, Troy worked at Ana-Lab, an analytical testing lab in Kilgore. Troy loved Jesus and allowed the love of the Lord to flow through his joyful personality each and every day. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean White, daughter, Julie White Smith, son-in-law, Jason Smith, and grandchildren, Rylie Smith and Tate Smith. He also leaves behind his identical twin brother, Roy White, and oldest brother, James White, and their families. Beloved in-laws and their families and friends will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mable White, and mother and father-in-law, Calvin and Mae Bell Barton, brother, Bo White, and sister, Alice White Gauntt. He was a faithful member of Pine Tree Church of Christ for over 50 years.
Funeral Services for Mr. White will be held Saturday, April 16 at 10 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. With time for visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gap begins new chapter in Longview
- Horoscope for Monday, April 11,2022
- Former Lady Lobo Leggett returns to lead program
- Thousands of East Texans without power following storms
- Gilmer woman killed in one-vehicle Wood County crash
- Longview Mexican restaurant relocates to former Dudley's
- Easter egg hunts, farmers markets and more this weekend in East Texas
- Report: Upshur County Jail inmate complained of chest pains hours before death
- Health inspections: March 28 to April 5, 2022
- Thousands without power across East Texas, including nearly 5,000 in Gregg County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.