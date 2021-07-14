Trudy Karen Hester
LONGVIEW — Trudy Karen Dinning Hester of Longview, Texas, passed away on July 8, 2021 at 76 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mavis Borders Dinning and her sister, Sandra Dinning Starr and her loving husband of nearly 48 years, James Fletcher Hester. She is survived by her sister, Cathy Dinning Hensley and her husband Roy; her two children, James “Todd” Hester, and Karen Elizabeth Hester Miller and husband, Mark Miller. She had six grandchildren, Colin Groce, Macy Miller, Madison Miller, Micah Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Evan Mattox, Fletcher Hester, and four nephews, Brian Starr, David Starr, Brent Whatley and Bryan Hensley. She grew up in Kilgore, Texas and attended school there. She was a member of First Baptist Church and participated in the youth choir. When she was 21, she met and married the love of her life James Fletcher Hester in 1966. They would later have James “Todd” Hester in 1968, and Karen Elizabeth Hester in 1971. Throughout their life together, they were involved in their church, Oakland Heights Baptist. She trained and taught children in Sunday School. Her family later moved to Spring Hill Baptist Church and then became founding members of New Beginnings Baptist Church. She was currently attending Calvary Baptist Church at the time of her death. She loved to garden, sew, and make baby blankets for family and friends. She also loved learning the history of her family and her friends’ families. She spent many hours doing the research and genealogy of the ones she loved. She enjoyed being around animals and raised cockatiel birds for thirty years and then puppies later on in her life. Trudy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all those who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Longview, Texas on Thursday, July 15th at 11 am in the 401K building. She will later be buried at the Hawkins City Cemetery in Hawkins, Texas, alongside her late husband James Fletcher Hester.
