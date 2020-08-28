Valentine Joseph Gallegos Jr.

Valentine was born on July 24, 1949 in Longview TX to parents Valentine Sr. and Carmen Gallegos. Following high school, Mr. Gallegos enlisted in the US Army, and faithfully served his nation through the Vietnam conflict. Upon his return to the states, Valentine gained a love of classic rock and classic cars; a passion that he passed on to his children.
Valentine loved his family, and cherished all the time he got to spend with them. He would make trips to the park with his youngest daughter, a park he affectionately called the “Duck Park”, and would travel with his brother, Philip learn about family history. He also gained a love for poetry, and would write a poems throughout his life.
Valentine had a great passion and love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was happy to share the Gospel of the Lord with any who wanted to develop their own relationship with God.
Valentine was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine Sr. and Carmen Gallegos; his brother, Phillip Gallegos; cousin, Tony Griffin; Aunt Connie Griffin; and his grandmother, Marth Gomez. Those left to cherish their memories of Valentine include his wife, Elenita Gallegos; children, Michael Shannon Gray, Michelle Stroman and her husband Michael, Tony Joe, Valentine Gallegos III, Shanel Moreno, Kriste Moreno and her husband Chris Hardy, and Anna Gallegos and her husband Rey Sanchez. Valentine will also be remembered by his multiple grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
