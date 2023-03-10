Valerie Inez Swanson
KILGORE, TEXAS — Graveside services for Valerie Inez Swanson, 45 of Kilgore will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Danville Cemetery with Brother James Boatman officiating. The world became brighter on March 5, 1978, the day that Valerie Inez Swanson was born. Valerie sadly passed on March 6, 2023, after a long and happy life.
Valerie was a devoted wife and mother who loved unconditionally, who would stop and help whoever was in need, as well putting the family’s needs ahead of her own. Valerie loved candles especially the Strawberry Poundcake scent and would make certain that whoever came to her home had to smell the candles. She always was hospitable when you come to visit, she made sure to offer something to eat or drink. Valerie never rested until she knew her family was taken care of as only a mother could and she will be sorely missed.
Valerie is proceeded in death by her mother Mammy White, uncle Daniel Whitsett and Son Michael.
Left to cherish her life and memory is her husband, Mark Swanson, son, Anthony Swanson, daughter, Ariel Swanson, son, Austin Swanson, son Aden Swanson; sisters, Angie White and Carrie Pollard and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview business owner purchases Hot Dog Express, old Masonic Lodge
- Divorces granted: Feb. 20-24, 2023
- Longview police arrest woman in fatal shooting at restaurant
- 'Everyone loves a deal': Shoppers looking to stretch a dollar pack ETX Liquidation in Longview
- Business Beat: Gym U Kid Center opens in Longview
- Business Digest: Eastman employee in Longview honored
- Bill to prevent mRNA vaccine recipients from donating blood is killed
- Two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County kills 1, injures 3
- With 'Dilbert' discontinued, we want to hear from you
- Marriage licenses: Feb. 20-24, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.