Valeta Pettigrew
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Valeta Marlene Tillman Pettigrew are scheduled for Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Reginald Long eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
On October 9, 1957, a daughter was born to RJ and Wanda Tillman. Her name was Valeta Marlene Tillman .She graduated from Troup High School in May of 1976. She then went on to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX where she received an Associate Degree in Drafting and Design Technology in 1978. She began working at Eastman Kodak Company in Longview, TX as a drafter. In 2018, she retired after 40 years.
Sister Pettigrew joined Greater New Faith Baptist Church of Troup, TX at a young age. She later joined Galilee Baptist Church of Longview, TX. Valeta was also an avid volunteer at the Longview Community Out-Reach Mission.
On April 4, 1981, she was united in marriage to Clarence Ray Pettigrew. To this union, two daughters were born. Sister Pettigrew was preceded in death by her parents, RJ and Wanda Tillman; brother, Dwight Ray Tillman . On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:30pm, the Lord called Sister Pettigrew from her labors to a reward of rest and peace. To mourn her passing, she leaves her husband, Clarence Pettigrew of Longview; daughters Candace Harris (Derek) and Valyse Pettigrew, of Houston; her brother, Dwain Keith Tillman (Renita) of Houston; granddaughters, McKinley Rae Trammell and Carrington Diane Harris, of Houston. A host of nephews, cousins and friends; and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with murder in Harrison County
- Longview, Hallsville men indicted on child sex crime charges
- Tennessee man killed in crash on I-20 in Gregg County
- Police investigating after man fatally shot in Longview
- Police: Paralegal stole more than $37K from Longview law firm
- Longview mayoral race back to one after Guidry withdraws
- Man charged in Gregg County murder; police say ax handle was weapon
- City of Longview breaks ground on new police station
- Longview man accused of shaking, injuring baby indicted by grand jury
- More COVID-19 vaccine appointments added at Gregg County hub
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.