Vanessa Bennett Sprott
LONGVIEW — Vanessa Bennett Sprott died July 18, 2019, at the age of 66. Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Alpine Cemetery on Sam Page Road, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M., Alpine Presbyterian Church at the corner of Tryon Road and Hiett Lane. Visitation with the family will follow the services at the church.
Survived by her husband, Thomas Benjamin Sprott, daughter Tamsyn and her spouse Charles Keesee and their unborn son. Vanessa is also survived by her mother, Jean Watts Bennett, Jean’s sister, Maxine Watts Rhodes, sister, Kathy Bennett Blackburn and her spouse Jim Blackburn, sister, Ginger Bennett, brother Wesley Keith Bennett and his spouse, Petra Bennett, sister-in-law, Barbara Sprott Caudle and her spouse Milton Caudle, brother-in-law, John Sprott and his spouse, Patricia Sprott, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Bailey Bennett and his parents-in-law, Betty Erskine Sprott and Thomas Benjamin Sprott, Jr.
A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
