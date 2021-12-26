Varena Hegar
TROUP — Varena M. Hegar, 98, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2021, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 3, 1923, in Price, Texas to the late Charlie C. and Juliette Burton Marsh.
Funeral services for Varena Hegar will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Reverend Chuck Warnock officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, prior to the service.
Varena was a retired secretary from Stone and Stone in Jacksonville. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of New Covenant Church in Longview.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edmund L. Hegar, and brother Howard Marsh.
She is survived by her son, Gary Hegar and wife Carol, of Big Sandy; granddaughters, Daphne Pratt and husband Patrick Pratt, and son, Justin, of Troup, Misty Tomlin and husband Robert, daughter, Victoria Swinney and son, Jacob Tomlin, of Troup, and Stephanie Hegar, of Big Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Pratt, Robert Tomlin, Jacob Tomlin, Justin Pratt, Mike Park, and Eli Edwards.
Honorary Pallbearers, Phillip Marsh, Lawrence Junek, and Daniel Moravec.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
