Varney Robert (Bob) Delk
TYLER — Varney Robert (Bob) Delk, 80, of Tyler, passed away on March 21, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born April 8th in 1939, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Cecil Delk and Maurine Andrews Delk.
Due to the recent Covid 19 outbreak, no memorial or services are planned for other than the immediate family members.
Bob enjoyed hunting, golf, and spending time with his family. Bob was a graduate of Texas Christian University receiving a bachelors of fine arts in radio and television. Bob was a business owner, along with his wife, of Delk Photography in Tyler, Texas for 39 years.
He is preceded in death by his son, Tracy Scott Delk, and his wife, Linda Jean Delk.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Delk and grandson, Andrew Delk.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

