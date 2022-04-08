Velda Sue Englade
LONGVIEW, TX — Velda Sue Englade, 67, left this world behind to go to her eternal resting place on the morning of April 5th.
Her tireless devotion to helping countless others stands as testament to her selfless character. She will be sorely missed by her surviving husband, Larry, and children, Joe, Cathy, and Michael.
While her absence will weigh heavily on those who had the privilege of knowing her presence, we can be certain that she is at her happiest now with her Lord in Heaven.
