KILGORE — Velma Campbell Willey
Visitation for Velma Campbell Willey 55, of Kilgore will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore on Friday, October 1, 2021, from six until eight o’clock in the evening. Velma Campbell Willey ended her earthly journey on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home in Kilgore, Texas.
Velma was born on November 15, 1965, in Port Neches-Grove to Rodney and Merlene Campbell. She graduated Port Neches Groves High School in 1984 and continued her education with various college courses afterwards. Velma worked for Kilgore Independent School District for nineteen years in transportation, as a beloved bus driver. She was a dedicated Christian and was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore for six years. In Velma’s free time she loved to bowl, she was a member of multiple bowling ledges. Her favorite of which was Tuesday morning women’s league at the Oil Bowl in Longview. Velma loved animals, enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter, Andrea Renee Sanchez and husband Jose Sanchez, Jr. of Kilgore, son, Andrew Rayan Willey of Kilgore, granddaughter, Isabella Renee Sanchez, grandson, James Elijah Sanchez, brother, Michael Shults of Spokane, Washington, loving boyfriend of five years, Brian Sullivan, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other loving friends and family members.
Velma was proceeded in death by her late husband James Willey, parents, Rodney Campbell and Merlene Tucker, and sister Amanda Sheri Jasenovic.
