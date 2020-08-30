Vera Berney

Upon completion of her studies at Radford, Vera went to work at Tennessee Eastman and was immediately assigned to their site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to work on the Manhattan Project, which produced the atomic bomb. Vera always said, “We were all so shocked to find out at the end of the war what we had really been working on!”
With her return to the main headquarters of Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport, Vera renewed her acquaintance with her brother’s friend, Lynn Berney. The two were married for almost sixty years at the time of Lynn’s death. Shortly after their marriage, Lynn was transferred to help with the formation of the newly founded Texas Eastman in Longview. The two happily made their home in Longview for the rest of their lives and reared their three daughters, Linda, Mary, and Jane. Lynn and Vera were avid travelers with the trip to the Holy Land being one of their favorites. She was extremely devoted to her husband Lynn and faithfully helped with his care in later years.
An active homemaker, Vera’s very first priority was taking care of her family. She was also very involved with Bluebirds, Campfire Girls, and the various school PTAs. Vera was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for almost seventy years. She was devoted to the Thelma Morgan Sunday School class, being one of the original members. For many years she served on the flower committee at the church, regularly delivering flowers to the sick and infirm. She also taught children’s Sunday School for many years at the church. Vera had a strong faith in the Lord, which was so evident in the way she lived her life.
Vera’s great love was her grandchildren who could do no wrong! Mammaw and Pappaw took the four grandchildren on many trips throughout the years and had great adventures with them. As the grandchildren grew older, Vera and Lynn became great soccer and tennis supporters, traveling to out of town games and matches as often as they could. They became the official grandparents of the Longview High School tennis team. She has continued to love and support the grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout their lives.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Berney; her parents, Mabel and Earl Litton; and her two brothers, Jack and Harry Litton. She leaves behind her three daughters, Linda Buie and husband Jim, Mary Berney, and Jane Gullette and husband Bill. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Jed Buie and wife Susan, Melinda Buie, Will and Peter Gullette, and four great grandchildren, Ella, Jack, Max and Bobby.
The family would like to extend great gratitude and love to Vera’s wonderful caregivers: Khadijah Brown, Barbara Wright, Desiree Belew, Nita Hutchins, Tara Eignor, Geneva Johnson, Kami Whitworth, Angela Singleton, and Patti Wright. The family also extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to HeartsWay Hospice for the love and care provided to Vera. A special thanks to Sheryl Alligood, Mom’s HeartsWay nurse.
If one desires, donations may be made to HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Road, Longview, 75605 or the First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia Street, Longview, 75601.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Faith Center under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
