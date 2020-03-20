Vera Kelsey Morton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Vera Kelsey Morton of East Mountain were held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Rosewood Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. in Longview, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. Vera was born in Clarkesville, Texas on March 26, 1930 and came to Kilgore as a small child when her father found work in the oil field. She was a member of East Mountain Baptist Church. She died at home on March 17, 2020.
Vera is survived by her son, Brad Kelsey, and four daughters, Brenda Kelsey Beal, Gloria Crabtree, Terrie Lane and Nancy Kelsey, twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

