Vera Mae Plaschke Haper

On June 10, 2020, Vera’s spirit left this world for her trip to a far greater place.Vera moved to Longview as a young child. During her high school years, she was an enthusiastic and talented member of the Longview High School Girls Basketball Team.
After graduation she worked in the jewelry business before marrying the man of her dreams, Harry “Eddie” Haper. She and Harry moved first to Carthage, Texas where they lived for 20 years raising their three children before moving to Lafayette, Louisiana for another 20 years.
Upon retirement, Vera and her husband came back home to Longview.
She loved to attend NASCAR races and was an avid traveler. Vera always stated her finest accomplishment was her family - whom she loved dearly.
She was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of St. Anthony’s in Longview, St. Williams in Carthage and St. Mary’s in Longview.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harry Haper and her grandson Barry Wayne Poss.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Bob Koenig and their daughter Amanda and spouse Stephen Medlin; daughter and son-in-law Gail and Joe Betzel and their daughters Lori and spouse Todd Day, Kristi and spouse Scott Godfrey; son Rodney and spouse Mary Haper and his daughter Tina Haper. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Cade Medlin, Alexis Medlin, Madison Day, Jackson Day, Collin McEnturff, Katelynn Godfrey and great, great granddaughter Adeline Mae McEnturff.
Graveside services for Vera will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Longview with Father Mark Dunne officiating.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to long time caregivers Mary Edmond, Stephanie Walker and Visiting Angels staff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East Texas
Alzheimer’s Alliance, Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.