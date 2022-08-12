Vera Mae Stearns Anderson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Anderson, 98, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Reverend Kelly Brian officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home before services from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.
Vera Mae Stearns Anderson started life December 11, 1923, in Pirtle, Oklahoma. Faith and family were everything to her. She talked of getting up on Sunday mornings, loading the wagon with food and siblings and making their way into town for church picking up neighbors along the way. Her daddy, William Edgar Stearns, was the butcher and provided meat for the county. In fact, he provided so much during The Great Depression that he literally “gave away the farm.” If you had children, you didn’t leave empty handed. That prompted a move to Wichita Falls, TX.
Vera thrived there in school and went on to graduate high school. That’s about the time a handsome young man, Carral Anderson, was spotted by her. He had a car! They were married on July 28, 1941, in Walters, OK. Not long after that he was called to war. Vera stayed home pregnant and praying. Their first born, Linda Carol, was 2 1/2 yrs. old when he got home. Brenda Cheryl was born not long after he returned. Their family complete, they went on to prosper in Wichita Falls. They ran Barnes A/C until he retired.
In the 1970’s Vera was diagnosed with breast cancer. After 2 years of surgeries and radiation, she became a survivor when many were not. She wore her scars with dignity and grace. She fought for her family. Her family is what drove her life. Her faith in God is what fed that drive. She was confident in her salvation through Jesus Christ. She was one of the last of her generation.
She loved and held all her grandchildren from grands to great greats. She was always happiest when all of us could be together. Her legacy is strong. She left many here on earth to miss her presence.
She is joined in Homecoming by her parents, William and Eula Stearns; her husband Carral Anderson; six siblings and 1 great grandchild.
Left to miss her dearly are her daughters Linda Killian Roberts (James) of Kilgore, TX and Brenda Dedman (Charles) of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren Steve Dixon (Cheryl) of Weatherford, TX, Cathy Hinton (Lonnie) of Marshall, TX, Janie Marze (Terry) of Liberty City, TX, Paul Dixon of Midland, TX, and Sam Dedman of Nashville, TN.; 12 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren; multiple nieces, nephews and friends.
She was a faithful member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Even when her health failed and she could no longer attend in person, she was a faithful giver and prayer warrior. She also had an active card ministry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 4239 County Rd 284, Kilgore, TX 75662.
