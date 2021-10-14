Vera Maxine Shuffield
GILMER — Memorial service for Mrs. Maxine Shuffield of Gilmer, Texas will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Rev. Jerry Bauman officiating. Mrs. Shuffield was born on September 1, 1947, to parents Mack and Marie Estes. She married James Shuffield on July 7, 1967 in Irving, Texas and they were married for 54 years. Mrs. Shuffield worked as a Pharmacy Clerk at Hoggs Pharmacy in Gilmer, as well as Gilmer Drug Co. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Mack Estes, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim Shuffield; daughter, Traci McCraven and husband, John of Gilmer; sisters, Charlene Bauman and husband, Jerry of Spring Hill, Florida, Alma Simmons and husband, James of Holly Lake Ranch, and Vickie Trinkle also of Spring Hill, Florida; and grandchildren, Jordan McCraven and wife, Cindy of Conroe and Jeremy McCraven and wife, Jenni of Gilmer.
