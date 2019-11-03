Vera Nell Wallace

Mrs. Wallace had a deep and abiding love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and for her family. Her favorite pastime was collecting photos from her family’s life. For many years she enjoyed being active at Greggton Missionary Baptist Church in Longview where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving in whatever way she was asked. She always enjoyed gospel singing. She enjoyed a precious relationship with her Savior, blessing others with her easy way and loving attitude.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Wallace and wife, Nita; grandson, Michael Wallace, granddaughter, Gina Turner and husband, Shawn Turner; one sister, Janice Upright; 3 great grandchildren, Tyler Turner, Ashlynne Turner and Annelise Turner; 1 great great grandchild, Adam Turner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Edward Martin and Susie Greenhaw Martin; her husband of 46 years, Talmage A. Wallace, three brothers, John Martin, Charles Martin, William Lloyd Martin; and three sisters, Mary Martin Rushing, Melba Martin Lewis and Gladys “Charlene” Martin Atterbery.
The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM, November 6 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetary. Visitation will precede the funeral service at 10:00 AM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving and caring staff of Covenant Place, Burleson, and the caretakers from Encompass Hospice of Burleson.
