Verlon E. Feller
TYLER Verlon Eli Feller died Wednesday, July 28 at 93 years of age. He was born January 30, 1928, in Wausaukee, Wisconsin (Marionette County) to Eli Jacob Feller and Lucy Duke Feller.
He lived in Wausaukee for 4 years until the family moved to the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas near San Benito. His father raised grapefruit and oranges; he was a citrus farmer. Verlon was educated in the San Benito schools and graduated from high school in 1945. Verlon tended beehives during his high school years and sold honey. He attended First Methodist Church in San Benito with his family.
Upon graduation from high school, he enrolled at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas as a ministerial student receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in August 1948 with a religion major. At Southwestern he met Mildred Mangrum from Waco, and they were married June 11, 1949, in the Lakeview Methodist Church.
In the fall of 1948 Verlon enrolled at Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and in 1952 he received a Master of Divinity.
As a Methodist minister he was a caring pastor, a spiritual preacher, a leader, and he loved the people in his churches which he served for 50 years. His first appointment was Lexington, Texas. Then Franklin, Quitman, East Bernard, Gilmer, Athens, Houston West University, Texarkana Hardy Memorial, and then Port Neches where he lived at the time of his retirement. During retirement he lived at Holly Lake Ranch, the Hamptons in Tyler, and the Arabella in Longview.
Verlon and Millie had three children, son, Mark (and Peggy); daughter, Susan Feller Mollet, and daughter, Debbie Feller Durham (and Russell). Verlon was a caring loving husband and father, and he nurtured a close family.
He was community-minded serving in men's service clubs, chamber of commerce, PTA, football fan and band boosters. He was a member of the Tyler Coin Club, and he was a stamp collector from age 10 until his death. He received the lifetime membership award from the American Philatelic Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers (Clifford, Ora, Ralph, Clarence, and Carl), 5 sisters (Iva Wolfe, Lura Heck, Hazel Machen, Alta Day and Evelyn Deyo), grandson Jacob Mack Feller and wife Mildred Mangrum Feller.
Those left to cherish and celebrate his life include son, Mark Feller (and Peggy) of Longview; daughter, Susan Feller Mollet of Dallas, daughter, Debbie Feller Durham (and Russell) of Bay City; grandchildren, Jeremy Feller, Rustin Feller, Brock Feller, Aaron Mollet, Jared Mollet and Carter Capehart. He is also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Verlon's life will be held at the Gilmer First United Methodist Church on Monday, August 9th at 1 PM. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 12:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 10th at 10 AM. Services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church, Gilmer, or the church or charity of your choice.
