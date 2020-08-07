Vermelle Lilley Crossland

Vermelle was born on June 22, 1920 in Daingerfield to Ross and Hettie Pollan Lilley. She died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She was a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ and worked for Knieff’s Department store for 35 years. Vermelle was a homemaker and was an avid gardener and loved to cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Crossland and brother Othel Lilley.
Survived by her sons Mike Crossland and wife Gloria of Longview, Richard Crossland and wife June of Midlothian; daughter Sue Ray of Daingerfield; grandchildren Michael Crossland, Jr. of White Oak, Kim Wuthrich of Houston, Charlon Govreau of Fetus, MO., Rick Ray of West Jordan, Utah, Twylla Alexander of Midlothian, April Morrison of Robinson and Ross Crossland of Willow Park; 18 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
