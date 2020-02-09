spotlight
Vern Dale "Sarge" Serfass
Vern Dale “Sarge” Serfass
LONGVIEW — Vern Dale Serfass “Sarge”, 84, of Longview, TX passed away on February 6,2020 peacefully at home.
Vern was born in Rothville, MO on July 15,1935. A proud US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He received multiple medals during his 22 years of service, including Bronze Star medal on January 26, 1975 for meritorious service in connection with ground operations against an armed hostile force at Phu Cat, Vietnam. After his military career he obtained his CDL with Hazmat and retired after 20 years from Air Liquid. Vern was a loving husband to the love of his life, Millie Serfass. Beloved brother to Nat Lee Serfass. Respected father to Verlane , Shane, Shawn, Sherry, Dane, Shayse, Kimberly, Keith, Larry, Michelle, Frank and all their husband’s and wife’s.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at 10am in the Chapel of Radar Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.