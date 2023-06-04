Jeannie Oldham passed from this life on April 18, 2023 in Billings, MT after a prolonged illness. She will be remembered in a Graveside Service on June 7 at 10am at the Memory Park, 2823 E Marshall Ave Longview 75601. Full obituary can be viewed on the Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens website at (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/texas/longview/lakeview-funeral-home/4473)
Verna Jeane Oldham
BILLINGS, MT — Verna Jeane (Jeannie) Oldham - 1940 - 2023
Jeannie Oldham passed from this life on April 18, 2023 in Billings, MT after a prolonged illness. She will be remembered in a Graveside Service on June 7 at 10am at the Memory Park, 2823 E Marshall Ave Longview 75601. Full obituary can be viewed on the Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens website at (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/texas/longview/lakeview-funeral-home/4473)
Jeannie Oldham passed from this life on April 18, 2023 in Billings, MT after a prolonged illness. She will be remembered in a Graveside Service on June 7 at 10am at the Memory Park, 2823 E Marshall Ave Longview 75601. Full obituary can be viewed on the Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens website at (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/texas/longview/lakeview-funeral-home/4473)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.