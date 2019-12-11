spotlight
Vernell Thomas
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Vernell Thomas, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Vernell was born on March 31, 1943 in Wheeler County, Texas and died on December 07, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary will be available online at www.cammackfamily.com upon receipt from the family.
