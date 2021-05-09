Verner William Laird, II
KILGORE — A memorial service for Verner William Laird II, age 77, Kilgore, will be held on Tuesday, May 11th, at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Kilgore with Dr. Glenn Young and Dr. Pete Freeman officiating with music by David Berryhill, Lorenz Macher, and John Simmons. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Kilgore. Verner completed his earthly journey on Thursday, May 6th at his home in Kilgore.
Verner has born on June 5th, 1943, in Dallas, but was a lifelong resident of Kilgore. He was the son of Verner William Laird and Mary Frances Johnson Laird. His siblings were older brother, Clarence Harlan Laird of Kilgore, and younger sister Carole Ann Laird Miller.
Verner attended Kilgore schools and was a member of the Kilgore High School class of 1961. He continued throughout his life to have a strong bond with his classmates. Devoted to education in this community, Verner was employed by Kilgore College, serving as Purchasing Agent. He was employed by Kilgore Independent School District as Director of Business Services for more than 35 years. After retirement from KISD, he served Business Director at Leverett’s Chappell Independent School District for 10 years.
Verner began his Christian walk at Houston and Broadway Church of Christ in Kilgore. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church Kilgore, for 50 years, serving as Deacon, Elder, and Financial Officer. He completed his Christian journey as a member of First Baptist Church Kilgore.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cheryl Ann Patton Laird, to whom he was married for 57 years, his son Verner William Laird III and wife Alice R. Laird of Coppell, Texas, son Dr. Roy Clinton Laird and wife Janna Ruybal Laird, of North Port, Florida. Grandchildren Steven McBryde, Lily McBryde, Patrick McBryde, William Laird, Riley Laird, and Jaymes Laird. Surviving are brother Clarence Harlan Laird, his wife Libby Terrell Laird, nieces and nephews Laci Laird, Lani Laird, Brent Newman, Sam Miller, and Mary Barnard. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Carole Ann, and nephews Slade Newman, Lance Laird, and Nathan Miller. The family would like to acknowledge the many friends who helped make Verner’s journey extraordinary.
In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to a charity of choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man is voice behind epic 'Mortal Kombat' scream
- Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint
- Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash in Longview`
- Longview man awaiting trial for 2017 intoxication manslaughter arrested on DWI charge
- Police looking for registered sex offender as suspect in White Oak homicide
- Suspect charged in shooting death of Ore City man
- Neiman Marcus building owners see 'growth potential' in Longview
- East Texas Builders Association celebrates 67th Parade of Homes with 9 houses showcasing latest trends
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.