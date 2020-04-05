Vernon Calvin Stoker, Sr.
Vernon Calvin Stoker, Sr.
HENDERSON — Vernon Sr. was born July 4, 1929 to George and Safronia Stoker.
Vernon Calvin Stoker united in holy matrimony to Bettie Jane London on September 18, 1949. To this union 11 children were born. Three of those children, George, Debra, and Manuel Stoker, and two grands Demond and Anna Natasha, preceded him in death.
Vernon attended the Harris Chapel School and later attended Ned E. Williams school. He was a faithful elder for many years to the Church Of Christ @ Harris Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Bettie Stoker of 70 blessed years; children, daughters, Brenda (Bobby) Williams, Becky White, Evelyn Sparks, and Rosie (Willie) Davis all of Henderson, TX, Jennifer (Wayne) Wright of
Tatum, TX, Sons; Vernon Jr. (Eleanor) Stoker Henderson, TX, Mandel (Pamela) Stoker of Longview, TX; Wayne Stoker Henderson TX, Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Clarence London of Dallas, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Private Services will be held for family members only.
Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview TX.

