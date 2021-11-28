Vernon Johnny Shott
GLADEWATER — Vernon Johnny Shott passed away November 9, 2021 in Gladewater, Texas.
Vernon entered this world on April 3, 1927, in Branch, Arkansas. He was born to Henry and Minnie Shott of Arkansas. Vernon served in the Army during World War II Germany. After he was discharged from the Army, he attended LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas to study welding. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Lone Star Steel for 35 years. When Vernon retired from Lone Star Steel, he went to work for Longview Independent School District at Longview High School for 16 years. He again retired for the final time. He loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Gladewater Church of the Nazarene.
Vernon Shott is preceded in death by his parents Henry Jackson Shott and Minnie Alice Shott of Arkansas; brothers Henry and wife Betty Jo Shott, Garland B. (Herschal) and wife Juanita Shott; James and wife Ora Aline Shott; sisters Naomi Shott and Lavada Shott; Beverly Shirk, Kate Cash and husband, Hobbs Cash; infant brother,Baby Shott; nephew, Herschal Shott; and double cousin Mary Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kelley Shott; sons Jacob Simpson and Tuffour Osborne; daughters Cindy Shott, Karen Stroman and husband Tim, Charlene Sablah and husband Ben, Sarah Plummer and husband Scott; nephew Michael Shott and wife Kristi; and many grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM December 4, 2021 at the Gladewater Church of the Nazarene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.