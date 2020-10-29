Vernon R. Milton
LONGVIEW — Vernon Ray Milton, born on August 13, 1926 in Mexia, TX, joined our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Vernon was 94 at the time of his passing and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Leona; his loving daughter, Linda Milton Martin; his adoring Grandchildren, Michelle Martin and husband, Todd Grether; Michael Martin and his wife Allisyn; and his 3 Great-grandchildren, Lexey, Madeline and Duke Martin.
A service will be held in Vernon’s honor on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 1617 Judson Rd; Longview, TX 75601. The visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm and the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.