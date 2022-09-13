Vernon Roy White
LONGVIEW — Vernon Roy White, known as Poppy to the people that loved him, passed peacefully in the morning hours of September 11, 2022. Roy was born to Homer and Mabel White on August 9, 1943 along with his twin brother Troy. He was raised in Blossom, Tx where he graduated High School before attending East Texas State University, earning dual bachelor’s and master’s degrees in both Chemistry and Math. In 1962 he was introduced to Marsha Diane Anthony at a church event and within the year they were wed. They had two children, a girl named Tammi Lynn White and a boy named Tony Wayne White. Roy was an educator with the heart of a servant, teaching High School for 30 years and spending a lifetime volunteering with church and community groups. He guided young minds and hearts, and was a light in the lives of everyone who knew him. He loved sweets. He loved to drink tea and watch the sunset over water. He could turn wood on a lathe and plant a garden as well as he could describe the intricacies of a chemical reaction and trace the path of stars across the sky. He will be deeply missed. For a man like Roy even 79 years of big hugs, laughs, and “I love you most” will never feel like enough.
Roy is survived by his loving wife Diane, children Tony White and wife Monica and Tammi Latus and husband Matthew, grandchildren Taylor, Christin, Carson, Tanner, Parker, Payton, Catherine, and great-granddaughter Ella Joy. He also leaves behind his big brother James White, loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Mabel, sister Alice, twin brother Troy, brother Bo, and In-laws Lewis and Faye Anthony.
Roy will be memorialized at his home Thursday, September 15. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to Heartsway Hospice or the Pine Tree Church of Christ.
