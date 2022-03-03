Vestle Gentry
TATUM — Vestle Gentry was born December 14, 1931 in Carthage, Texas, then passed from this life to his heavenly home on February 26, 2022.
He had an enthusiasm for life in every thing he did. He developed a love for flying while he was in the Air Force.
He became a private pilot and would fly sky divers, he had several planes and a helicopter.
His love for motorcycles at a young age lead him to ride his whole life and was a member of the Patriot Guard, Gold Wing Road Riders and the Christian Motorcycle Association .
He loved to race cars and managed the Hallsville race track and won many trophies in drag racing and round-track.
He had a love for all animals and would rescue injured or abandoned animals and nursed them back to health.
He was a ham radio operator and worked on radios for people all over the world.
Most of all he loved service work with the church, from kitchen duty to maintenance work and ministering to others and inviting them to church.
His mother, father and 5 brothers and 3 sisters proceeded him in death.
He is survived by his loving family, wife, Diana Gentry of Tatum, son and daughter in law, Dwyatt and Debbie Gentry of Missouri City, daughters and sons in law, Stacy and Glenn Daniels of Tatum, Holly and Bill Ledger of Shreveport, 8 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
