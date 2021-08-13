Vicki Fairchild
LONGVIEW Vicki Lynn Fairchild, affectionately known as Mamamaw, passed away on August 10, 2021, at the age of 72 at her home in Longview, Texas. She was married to Mike Fairchild, and they shared 40 years of life together.
Born in Kilgore, Texas on January 14, 1949, she was the daughter of James and Billie Kincaid. She graduated from Kilgore High School as Valedictorian of her class. She worked several jobs and later opened Sportline Ski Shop.
She belonged to New Beginnings Baptist Church and always reflected the love of Jesus throughout her life. She enjoyed tennis, going to the lake, and spending time with her grandkids. Her life was filled with unforgettable pool parties, watching her grandchildren play sports, and her famous two annual meals. She will be remembered for her caring heart, unfailing love, big hugs and passion for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Fairchild; her children John and Diane O'Dell; James and Melisa O'Dell; Brian and Courtney Fairchild; and Chris and Meghann Poe; grandchildren, Austin; Savannah; Hunter; Tyler; Preston; Brooklyn and Brinklee; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John F. O'Dell; by her father, James Kincaid; mother, Billie Kincaid and brothers, Michael Kincaid and Ben Henry Kincaid. She was greatly loved by all of her friends and family.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 6 p.m., at 5100 Brent Rd, Longview, TX 75604, the Fairchild home. Family and friends are welcome. The family would respectfully request attendants to wear masks during the memorial service.
Cremation services are provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
