Vicki Smith
Vicki Smith
GILMER — Funeral services for Vicki Smith, 62, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Laney Pearson and Bro. Ronnie Shipman officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Park. She was born September 18, 1957 in Dallas, Texas, to Charlie Richardson and Patsy Rene Prestridge Richardson and passed from this life July 3, 2020 with her family by her side.
Vicki married Jackie Smith April 5, 1974. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She lived every day of her life for her children and grandchildren. Vicki was a devout servant of God.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jackie Smith; son, Brandon Smith; daughters, Shawnta Smith and Shacoyah Royer (James); sisters, Stephanie Chance (Allen), Kieana Hooper and Kiamisha Hooper; grandchildren, Dylon Smith, Zachary Smith (Mason), Chloe Elizabeth Arbagast, Cayden Coleman, Isabella Coleman, Canaan Royer, McKinley Royer, Michaela Royer; Sienna Royer; and great grandchildren, Hudson and Owen Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Mikaela Presley.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Smith, Rodney Russell, Zachary Smith, James Royer, Shane Clark and Billy Joe Williams.
Please visit Vicki’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.