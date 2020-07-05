Vicki Smith

Vicki married Jackie Smith April 5, 1974. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She lived every day of her life for her children and grandchildren. Vicki was a devout servant of God.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jackie Smith; son, Brandon Smith; daughters, Shawnta Smith and Shacoyah Royer (James); sisters, Stephanie Chance (Allen), Kieana Hooper and Kiamisha Hooper; grandchildren, Dylon Smith, Zachary Smith (Mason), Chloe Elizabeth Arbagast, Cayden Coleman, Isabella Coleman, Canaan Royer, McKinley Royer, Michaela Royer; Sienna Royer; and great grandchildren, Hudson and Owen Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Mikaela Presley.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Smith, Rodney Russell, Zachary Smith, James Royer, Shane Clark and Billy Joe Williams.
Please visit Vicki’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
