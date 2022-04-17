Vicki Sue Hagler Downing
LONGVIEW — Vicki Sue Hagler Downing
Memorial Services for Vicki Hagler Downing, 66, of Longview will be held at 11 a.m. April 30, 2022, at Harley Ridge Chapel, 4344 Harley Ridge Road, Longview, TX. Family visitation will immediately follow the service.
Vicki was born August 28, 1955, in Good Shepherd Hospital, in Longview. She was a lifetime resident of Longview. She passed away April 2, 2022, in Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital, Plano after living half her life with diabetes and then congestive heart failure.
Vicki attended Spring Hill Schools where she enjoyed being a majorette and playing in the band. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, visiting with and serving the elderly. Special times were being with family, great friends and attending church. Vicki exhibited a giving heart and enjoyed a life of service to those she loved.
A caring and loving sister, Vicki is survived by her brother and sister-in-law; Wayne and Karen Hagler of Longview; her sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Mark Burke of Plano; her niece and husband; D’Anne and Jason Steel and their extended family of Longview; nephew, Norman Hagler of Longview; and nephew Landen Hagler of Plano, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and the best of friends. She is proceeded in death by husband, Robert Downing Jr; father Norman LeRoy Hagler, mother Jimmie Hustead Hagler, sister Sondra Kaye and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was welcomed in Heaven by many that went before her.
Those desiring to do so may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital, Plano, TX in her honor.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gap begins new chapter in Longview
- Longview Mexican restaurant relocates to former Dudley's
- Former Lady Lobo Leggett returns to lead program
- Cup runneth over: How many coffee shops in Longview is too many?
- Easter egg hunts, farmers markets and more this weekend in East Texas
- Thousands of East Texans without power following storms
- Gilmer woman killed in one-vehicle Wood County crash
- Longview man gets 22 years in prison in 2020 biker death
- Report: Upshur County Jail inmate complained of chest pains hours before death
- Business beat: Another Longview Starbuck nears completion
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.