Victor Rudolph Wallesch
WHITE OAK — Victor Rudolph “Rudy” Wallesch, Jr., age 70, of White Oak, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Longview.
Rudy was born on January 18, 1950 to Victor Rudolph Wallesch, Sr. and Mary Ann Woody. Rudy was a family man. He loved his family dearly and his grandbabies held a very special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Rudolph Wallesch, Sr., his mother, Mary Ann Woody, and his brother, Matt Williams. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sue Wallesch, his sister, Kelly Dennard, his brother, Todd Williams, daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Scott Campbell, daughter, Amy Meunier, 4 grandchildren, Hunter Hudson, Heather Hudson, Brandon Campbell, Kayleigh Campbell, and 2 great grandchildren, Madaline Givens and Eleanor Givens.

