Vincent Emil Meinzer
LONGVIEW — Vincent E. Meinzer, 73, of Longview, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022. He was born in Dallas on May 24, 1948, to Alfred C. and Josephine K. Meinzer.
He was a member of the first graduating class of 1966, Bishop Lynch High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jones, on December 27, 1968 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Together they lived in Dallas and raised four children. They retired to Lake Cherokee, Rusk County in 2012. Vince was a Journeymen Electrician with IBEW Local 20 in Dallas. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, 349th MI Det. (CI) in 1969 and retired as CW4 in 1991. Vincent served our Lord during his life and was instituted as an Acolyte on August 15, 2015, by Most Rev. Joseph E. Strickland. He was a member of Knights of Colombus Council #799 of Dallas and Assembly 1103 of Longview. He was a Friend, Coach, Scout Master, and Mentor who inspired many. Vincent was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Kimberly Shoultz, Vincent Meinzer Jr., Jennifer Kemp, Nick and wife Josie Meinzer. His grandchildren Steven Jr. and Sarah Shoultz, Emily and Matthew Meinzer, Sonny, Allison, Wesley, Clayton, and Gus Kemp, and Samantha, Reagan, Nicholas Jr., and Ian Meinzer. Brother Alfred C. Meinzer Jr. and wife Becky, and many nieces and nephews.
Vespers and Visitation Sunday 4-6, Funeral Mass Monday at 12 Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview, TX.
The rendering of Military Funeral Honors will be at time of internment at a later date TBA.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary’s, Longview, Texas.
