Vincent Griffin
HAWKINS — Service For Vincent Griffin 61, Of Hawkins will be at 11 O’clock Wednesday, December 15, at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery in Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Gladewater in charge of arrangements. Vincent was born December 3, 1960, in Hawkins, he died December 6, in Richardson.
The visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D& D All Faith Chapel, at 171 Pear Rd. & HWY 80 West Gladewater.
Social Distance & Mask Required
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Gladewater in charge of arrangements. Vincent was born December 3, 1960, in Hawkins, he died December 6, in Richardson.
The visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D& D All Faith Chapel, at 171 Pear Rd. & HWY 80 West Gladewater.
Social Distance & Mask Required
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.